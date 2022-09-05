SBS News - Google - Shorts

Australian government calls for the Taliban to reopen schools to girls in Afghanistan

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2022 at 5:06pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 5 September 2022 at 5:06pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Youth detention facilities under the spotlight during Child Protection Week

SBS News in Easy English 5 September 2022

Vine inching closer to King of Mountain status in cycling race

Police searching for missing skier in Snowy Mountains