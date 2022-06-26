SBS News - Google - Shorts

Australian government pledges additional earthquake assistance to Afghanistan

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2022 at 5:06pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 26 June 2022 at 5:06pm
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

European police investigating impersonation of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko

NASA rocket launch from Northern Territory the first in 27 years

Matildas smashed by Spain in friendly match

Vixens qualify for Netball grand final