Australian military vehicles to be flown to Ukraine

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australian military vehicles to be flown to UkrainePlay00:46EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (714.38 KB)Published 8 April 2022 at 2:39pmTags .Published 8 April 2022 at 2:39pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesFederal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese flags plans to increase permanent migrationMan dies in floodwaters southwest of SydneyPM details plans for armoured vehicle development in security deal with South KoreaLiberal party stoush escalates to High Court