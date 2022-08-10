Australian officials call on western allies to stand up to China

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australian officials call on western allies to stand up to ChinaPlay01:17SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.17MB)Published 10 August 2022 at 2:04pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 August 2022 at 2:04pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPeter Dutton labels next month's jobs summit a stuntChina's ambassador says there's no room for compromise over TaiwanBlast reported at a Russian air base in the Crimean peninsulaHours after FBI raid Donald Trump releases video