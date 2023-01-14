Australian tennis champion Sam Stosur has announced her retirement

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australian tennis champion Sam Stosur has announced her retirementPlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (914.25KB)Published 15 January 2023 at 9:44amSource: SBS News .Published 15 January 2023 at 9:44amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesLate Cardinal George Pell's body will come home after a funeral mass in RomeClimate activist Greta Thunberg fights against the expansion of a coal mine in GermanyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated need to strengthen trade relations with ChinaNearly 60 thousand have died with COVID-19 in China