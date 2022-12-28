Australians being urged to stay safe as the drowning death toll rises to 11

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australians being urged to stay safe as the drowning death toll rises to 11Play01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1020.38KB)Published 29 December 2022 at 7:01amSource: SBS News .Published 29 December 2022 at 7:01amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIndigenous prisoner dies in a Western Australian country prisonPope Francis asks for prayers for former pope BenedictA five-year-old girl has saved her brother's life in a Christmas day car crashFrance reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine