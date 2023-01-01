Australians have embraced the chance to gather together to ring in the New Year

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australians have embraced the chance to gather together to ring in the New YearPlay00:43SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (665.63KB)Published 1 January 2023 at 4:22pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 January 2023 at 4:22pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIndigenous vote to parliament could happen this yearVictoria Police praise crowds for their good behaviour on new year's eveRafael Nadal is shutting down questions about whether he should retireCabinet papers from 2002 released