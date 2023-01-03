SBS News - Google - Shorts

Australians lost almost 9 million dollars to recruitment scams.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2023 at 8:14am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 4 January 2023 at 8:14am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Novak Djokovic makes his return in Adelaide.

Vigils in Russia for soldiers killed in Makiivka.

Record flooding in Western Australia's Kimberley region.

Transport safety agency says helicopter crash investigaton will take time