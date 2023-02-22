Australia's Defence Minister explores the possibility of joint patrols in the South China Sea

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tech giants will be forced to answer questions on how they tackle child sexual abuse and blackmail attempts

The Matildas have capped an undefeated Cup of Nations with a win over Jamaica

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has heavily criticised Australia's "broken" migration policy

Ten Palestinians have been killed after a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank