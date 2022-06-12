SBS News - Google - Shorts

Australia's Defence Minister meets his Chinese counterpart

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2022 at 4:33pm
Source: SBS News
Tags

.

Published 12 June 2022 at 4:33pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

United States and China relations at a crossroads

Sydney Roosters to check on Luke Keary's health

Reduced virus death tally for Australia on Sunday

Large rallies held against gun violence in the US