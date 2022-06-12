Australia's Defence Minister meets his Chinese counterpart

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's Defence Minister meets his Chinese counterpartPlay00:48EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (753.38 KB)Published 12 June 2022 at 4:33pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 12 June 2022 at 4:33pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUnited States and China relations at a crossroadsSydney Roosters to check on Luke Keary's healthReduced virus death tally for Australia on SundayLarge rallies held against gun violence in the US