Australia's electoral commission boss wants people out and about on election day casting their votes

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's electoral commission boss wants people out and about on election day casting their votesPlay00:57EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.75 MB)Published 6 April 2022 at 7:43amTags .Published 6 April 2022 at 7:43amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNew Zealand's chief doctor quitsNew South Wales confirms tougher protest lawsTiger Woods preparing for a comebackVolodymyr Zelenskyy renews calls for Russian military to be brought to justice