Australia's Foreign Minister calls on Vietnam to release an imprisoned 72-year-old Vietnamese-born Australian

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's Foreign Minister calls on Vietnam to release an imprisoned 72-year-old Vietnamese-born AustralianPlay01:15EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.3 MB)Published 6 April 2022 at 7:39amTags .Published 6 April 2022 at 7:39amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNew Zealand's chief doctor quitsNew South Wales confirms tougher protest lawsTiger Woods preparing for a comebackVolodymyr Zelenskyy renews calls for Russian military to be brought to justice