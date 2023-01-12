Australia's renewable energy expertise to be showcased

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's renewable energy expertise to be showcasedPlay00:52SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (813.38KB)Published 12 January 2023 at 12:56pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 January 2023 at 12:56pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAnthony Albanese addresses Papua New Guinea's parliamentBiden denies classified document wrongdoingAustralia's renewable energy expertise to be showcasedTennis star Naomi Osaka pregnant