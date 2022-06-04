SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's sixth case of Monkeypox detected in New South Wales Play00:32EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (502.88 KB)Published 4 June 2022 at 6:57pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 4 June 2022 at 6:57pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNew Prime MinisterAnthony Albanese meets with Labor Government in AdelaidePolice say fight over girl led to fatal teen stabbingUS Vice President appeals to country's mayors for gun reformAustralian boxer George Kambosos makes weight for Haney fight after morning scare