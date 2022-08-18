Australia's unemployment rate drops to 3.4 per cent

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Australia's unemployment rate drops to 3.4 per centPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (905.63KB)Published 18 August 2022 at 5:09pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 August 2022 at 5:09pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesScott Morrison facing more criticism over secret portfoliosAnthony Albanese says consultation is crucial over a Voice to ParliamentEU mediators address growing tensions in the BalkansFloods force hundreds to be evacuated on New Zealand's South Island