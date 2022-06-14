Authorities monitoring energy output ahead of further power outages

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Authorities monitoring energy output ahead of further power outagesPlay00:00EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (225.24 KB)Published 14 June 2022 at 12:29pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 14 June 2022 at 12:29pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesIndigenous people to have more say on health care in QLDUK attempts to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda Growing calls for elder abuse awarenessNew South Wales makes ten-year commitment to childcare services