Authorities recover bodies of father and son who died in Blue Mountains landslip

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Authorities recover bodies of father and son who died in Blue Mountains landslipPlay00:43EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.3 MB)Published 5 April 2022 at 2:03pmTags .Published 5 April 2022 at 2:03pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesHarsher punishments for men's tennis misconduct expectedRussia's ambassador to the UN to present 'empirical evidence' that its forces have not been killing Ukrainian civiliansAustralia to impose further sanctions on RussiaInterest rates expected to remain steady as RBA board meets today