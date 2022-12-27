Authorities warn Australians to make sensible water safety decisions after drowning deaths

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Authorities warn Australians to make sensible water safety decisions after drowning deathsPlay01:23SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.27MB)Published 27 December 2022 at 2:02pmSource: SBS News .Published 27 December 2022 at 2:02pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian made satellites will soon be launched on a SpaceX rocketAndoo Comanche leads the charge for line honours in the Sydney to Hobart yacht raceUkraine proposes peace talks at UN - with provisosSouthern states brace for heatwave