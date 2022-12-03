Beach safety program targets Chinese students

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Beach safety program targets Chinese studentsPlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (975.75KB)Published 4 December 2022 at 7:09amSource: SBS News .Published 4 December 2022 at 7:09amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia backs Russian oil price capAustralia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister to head to the US and Japan next monthAged care facilities concerned over Covid-19 spikeThe World Health Organization welcomes loosening of China Covid-19 restrictions