Benjamin Netanyahu wins Israel election

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Benjamin Netanyahu wins Israel electionPlay01:11SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.09MB)Published 4 November 2022 at 7:25amSource: SBS News .Published 4 November 2022 at 7:25amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMan's body found after he went missing in NSW floodwatersAustralians warned another COVID-19 wave is comingShips carrying food products leave Ukrainian Black Sea portsUS calls for UN Security Council meeting to discuss North Korea missile launches