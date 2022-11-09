Billl Shorten says NDIS was not designed to cover everyone

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Billl Shorten says NDIS was not designed to cover everyonePlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (797.63KB)Published 9 November 2022 at 2:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 9 November 2022 at 2:45pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAt least six people killed in an earthquake in NepalMore than 300 events at next year's WorldPrideAnthony Seibold to coach the Manly Sea EaglesHackers start posting Medibank data on the dark web