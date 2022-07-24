Bolsonaro launches re-election campaign

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Bolsonaro launches re-election campaignPlay01:22SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.25MB)Published 25 July 2022 at 9:24amSource: SBS News .Published 25 July 2022 at 9:24amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCalifornia wildfires burning out of controlLifesavers urge water safety as drownings increase by 30 percentPoliticans return to Canberra ahead of 47th sitting of ParliamentWHO activates highest alert level for Monkeypox outbreak