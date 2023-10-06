Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC to face off in Australia Cup Final

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Four people, including three children, killed in light plane crash north of Canberra

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Queenslander rowing boat from Peru to Australia rescued after capsizing

Australian Electoral Commission committed to returning to NT communities