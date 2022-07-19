Britain endures record-breaking hot day

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Britain endures record-breaking hot dayPlay01:10SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08MB)Published 20 July 2022 at 7:44amSource: SBS News .Published 20 July 2022 at 7:44amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMooy signs with Postecoglou's CelticContest to become UK PM narrowsReserve Bank review to examine inflation targetProvisional approval for Moderna vaccine for younger children