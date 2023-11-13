British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been fired from Cabinet

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been fired from CabinetPlay01:01Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (949.5KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe Prime Minister warns politicians against politicising the Israel-Hamas conflictOptus reveals a major issue with a routine software upgrade caused last week's mass outageThe United Nations refugee agency says it will have to shut down all of its operations in GazaControversial sea dumping bill tol allow carbon dioxide to be stored under seabed