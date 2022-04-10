SBS News In Depth

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Ukrainian President in Kyiv

SBS News In Depth

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2022 at 1:58pm
Tags
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy to pledge greater support for Ukraine.
Published 10 April 2022 at 1:58pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President

Russia Ukraine War

At least 50 people killed in train station rocket attack in Ukraine

Incoming Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff during a swearing in ceremony at Government House in Hobart.

Tasmania's new Premier pledges to lead with "integrity"

On the Money

SBS On the Money: RBA says house prices may fall 15 per cent in two years