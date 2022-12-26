Bus crash in Spain kills six people

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Bus crash in Spain kills six peoplePlay01:17SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.18MB)Published 26 December 2022 at 5:19pmSource: SBS News .Published 26 December 2022 at 5:19pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe fleet sets sail for the 77th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht raceDating app operators to meet with the federal government and discuss new safety measuresUkrainian President warns Russia will not stop its attacks as the new year approachesSouth Australia's emergency authorities say the flood peak has been reached at Renmark