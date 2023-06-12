Bus driver expected to be charged in relation to fatal overnight crash in NSW Hunter Valley

Bus driver expected to be charged in relation to fatal overnight crash in NSW Hunter ValleyPlay01:57Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.79MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesQueensland government allocates more than $320 million towards social and affordable housingTwenty-three year-old man accused of driving a car over a WA police officer to be charged with murderAustralia's cricket captain hopeful about stay in England after World Test Championship victoryNearly 2000 Australians included in this year's King's Birthday Honours