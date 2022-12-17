Bushfire forces some residents in WA to evacuate

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Bushfire forces some residents in WA to evacuatePlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (924KB)Published 17 December 2022 at 6:33pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 December 2022 at 6:33pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesConvicted paedophile pop star Gary Glitter reportedly to be released from prisonConstruction begins on Asia's longest subway line loopPeru ministers resign over deadly protests incited by the ousting of former President CastilloNSW Government considers increasing tax for casino operators