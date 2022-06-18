SBS News - Google - Shorts

Calls for coal-fired power plants to come back online to tackle energy crisis

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 June 2022 at 8:02am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 19 June 2022 at 8:02am
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Refugee advocates call for visa status changes ahead of World Refugee Day

Thousands to celebrate Feast of Corpus Christi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets soldiers on southern frontline

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury