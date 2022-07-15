Calls for pandemic payments to be reinstated

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Calls for pandemic payments to be reinstatedPlay01:17SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.17MB)Published 15 July 2022 at 4:57pmSource: SBS News .Published 15 July 2022 at 4:57pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTreasurer says global economy faces challenges Sri Lanka's parliament to meet to start the process of choosing a new presidentNew subs set for 2023Funding to combat foot and mouth disease