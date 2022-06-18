Calls for the federal government to help stop the extradition of Assange to US

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Calls for the federal government to help stop the extradition of Assange to USPlay05:32EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (5.06 MB)Published 18 June 2022 at 6:20pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 June 2022 at 6:20pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesVictoria to further soften COVID restrictions NSW government announces more funding tor women's safetyEU gives blessing for Ukraine to apply for membershipThe Federal government says it may be forced to make harder budget cuts