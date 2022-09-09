Calls to automatically extend visas for international students

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Calls to automatically extend visas for international studentsPlay00:52SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (818.63KB)Published 9 September 2022 at 1:39pmSource: SBS News .Published 9 September 2022 at 1:39pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesJay Vine forced out of the grand tour in SpainResearch shows better awareness of the dangers of alcohol during pregnancyQueen's death signals major change in workings of British public lifeInternational leaders pay tribute after the death of Queen Elizabeth