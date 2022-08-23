Calls to increase the number of electricians in Australia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Calls to increase the number of electricians in AustraliaPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (887.63KB)Published 23 August 2022 at 1:21pmSource: SBS News .Published 23 August 2022 at 1:21pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesG20 to discuss improving the lives of women around the worldFormer PM's ministries legal but " not consistent with responsible government."Greens wants Senate committee to re-examine Australia Post CEO's dismissalEducation Ministers of India and Australia seek closer ties.