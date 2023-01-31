'Calm tensions rather than inflame them' - Anthony Blinken in Israel

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Source: AAP / DEBBIE HILL

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel where he is meeting Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Topping the agenda is the recent spate of violence, the worst in years between Israelis and Palestinians, Iran's nuclear threat and the two-state solution.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Richard Marles speaks during a press conference with his French counterpart

France and Australia enter agreement to support Ukraine

Security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer killed in the Peshawar bombing

How did a suicide bomber get into a Peshawar mosque?

Richard Marles speaks during a press conference with his French counterpart

France and Australia enter agreement to support Ukraine

A female footy player plumber at a construction site in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

Work to do on gender job divide in Australia