'Calm tensions rather than inflame them' - Anthony Blinken in Israel
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Source: AAP / DEBBIE HILL
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel where he is meeting Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Topping the agenda is the recent spate of violence, the worst in years between Israelis and Palestinians, Iran's nuclear threat and the two-state solution.
