Cam Smith comes to the defence of Greg Norman on the eve of the British Open

Cam Smith comes to the defence of Greg Norman on the eve of the British OpenPlay01:10Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.07MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesNew Alzheimer's drug slows disease progression in global trialTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan open to talks with Syrian President Bashar al-AssadSurvey finds Australian workers spend more than a quarter of their time at work appearing to look busyA $67 million plan to set up university study hubs in regional and suburban Australia