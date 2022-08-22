SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Canberra hosts a disability employment round table ahead of Jobs and Skills Summit.Play00:55SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (863.63KB)Published 22 August 2022 at 11:28amSource: SBS News .Published 22 August 2022 at 11:28amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMan shot by police in Queensland will cause an investigation.Prime Minister expects an expert advice on Scott Morrison's ministerial positions controversy.Transports Union react negatively to compensations offered by Qantas to disgruntled customers.Daughter of "Putin's brain" killed in a car bombing that may been intended for her father.