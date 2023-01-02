Celebration over Croatia's switch to the euro and entry into Europe's borderless zone

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Celebration over Croatia's switch to the euro and entry into Europe's borderless zonePlay01:07SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.02MB)Published 2 January 2023 at 4:43pmSource: SBS News .Published 2 January 2023 at 4:43pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAn off-duty police officer drowns after saving the life of a teenager in NSWAuthorities have stepped up their search for a woman missing in south-east QueenslandSouth Africa aims to break Australia's winning streak ahead of the third cricket Test in SydneySearch for missing woman in QLD ramps up