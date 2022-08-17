Chalmers puts wages growth front and centre ahead of September jobs summit

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Chalmers puts wages growth front and centre ahead of September jobs summitPlay01:11SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08MB)Published 17 August 2022 at 5:16pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 August 2022 at 5:16pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban ruleCoalition has undermined democracy, says AlbaneseQuestions arise over Governor-General's role in ministerial portfolios sagaScott Morrison resists calls to resign amid minister portfolio saga