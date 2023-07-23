Changes to Victoria's housing policy framework met with horror

Changes to Victoria's housing policy framework met with horrorPlay01:15Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.15MB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian Defence Force accused of attempting to silence elite soldierManhunt underway for Sydney shooterCasual workers to be offered permanent role under new lawsProminent Indigenous elder Noel Pearson has issued a call to arms for supporters of the voice