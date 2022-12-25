Charities say they are struggling to keep up with soaring demand for their goods and services

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Charities say they are struggling to keep up with soaring demand for their goods and servicesPlay01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01MB)Published 25 December 2022 at 4:56pmSource: SBS News .Published 25 December 2022 at 4:56pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesHeavy rainfall causes flooding in parts of the Northern TerritoryDozens of homes and two caravan parks have been evacuated in South Australia due to floodsChristmas weekend transport services have been thrown into chaos in the UKA teenage aged care worker has been charged with the murder of a resident in Western Australia