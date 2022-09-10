Charles the Third proclaimed as King

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Charles the Third proclaimed as KingPlay01:25SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.29MB)Published 10 September 2022 at 8:08pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 September 2022 at 8:08pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFive killed after boat collides with whale in New ZealandAlcaraz to meet Ruud in US Open men's finalUkrainian forces retake parts of Khakiv region from RussiaKing's first speech applauded