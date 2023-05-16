Chat GPT creator asks US Senate for greater regulation

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics on SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Putin and Zelenskyy agree to discuss a potential peace plan with African leaders

Anti-nuclear activists in Japan protest government plan to dump radioactive water into the ocean

Thailand's departing Prime Minister congratulates opposition for their win in the elections

Cyclone Mocha hits vulnerable communities in Myanmar