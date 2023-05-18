China and Australia great economic partners says Chinese Foreign Minister

China and Australia great economic partners says Chinese Foreign MinisterPlay01:10Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.07MB) .Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesRafa Nadal to miss French Open, sets 2024 as retirement year for 2024Thirteen people dead in disastrous floods hitting northern ItalyGreek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras says the country is ready to move to a new eraClimate Council marks unique opportunity for Australia to lead the world in transition to renewable energy