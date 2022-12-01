China unhappy over the UK's stance on Taiwan as Britain's visit to the island continues

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen China unhappy over the UK's stance on Taiwan as Britain's visit to the island continuesPlay01:13SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.12MB)Published 2 December 2022 at 8:22amSource: SBS News .Published 2 December 2022 at 8:22amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSpain not deterred by a letter bombing campaign in MadridParliament clears the way for euthanasia laws in Australia's territoriesWestern Australia to ban gay conversion therapyFrance and the US to cooperate on Ukraine and climate change.