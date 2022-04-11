Chris Bailey, frontman of The Saints, dead at 65

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Chris Bailey, frontman of The Saints, dead at 65Play00:47EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (728.25 KB)Published 11 April 2022 at 3:47pmTags .Published 11 April 2022 at 3:47pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesMorrison backs Liberals who want to ban trans women from female sportsAnthony Albanese says he 'made a mistake' on unemployment figuresUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy warns of increasing military aggression by Russian troopsOpposition leader Anthony Albanese stumbles over unemployment figures on campaign trail