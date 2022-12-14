SBS News - Google - Shorts

Chris Bowen says Labor has enough support to pass energy price cap bill

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 4:31pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 14 December 2022 at 4:31pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia's Iran ambassador summoned over protest deaths and executions

Labor flags reforms to cryptocurrency and buy now pay later regulations

More volunteers to be trained for future NSW disasters: Perrottet

Labor backbencher critical of Medicare cuts to psychology services