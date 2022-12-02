Chris Dawson jailed for 1982 murder of his wife, Lynette

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Chris Dawson jailed for 1982 murder of his wife, LynettePlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1014.38KB)Published 3 December 2022 at 8:08amSource: SBS News .Published 3 December 2022 at 8:08amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesA pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died after being hit with a concrete blockAustralian Federal Police deliver vital information to CALD communitiesFrench President Emmanuel Macron in the US for a state visitSocceroos unhappy with Argentina match timing