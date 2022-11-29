Closing the Gap report reveals mixed progress

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Closing the Gap report reveals mixed progressPlay00:44SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.35MB)Published 30 November 2022 at 7:04amSource: SBS News .Published 30 November 2022 at 7:04amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIndigenous Voice to Parliament referendum won't use public fundsUkraine First Lady accuses Russian military of sex crimes during warThe Senate passes Labor's anti-corruption legislationLiberal MP to cross floor on Scott Morrison over secret ministries