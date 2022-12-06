Coalition condemns the Albanese Government's economic policy

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Coalition condemns the Albanese Government's economic policyPlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1020.38KB)Published 7 December 2022 at 8:00amSource: SBS News .Published 7 December 2022 at 8:00amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMorocco becomes the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals after defeating SpainIndonesia passes new law banning sex before marriageAlbanese government fights to keep up pace on renewable energyMore Australians choose eco-friendly vehichles